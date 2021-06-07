PC&D Unscripted 35: How to Hire Right

In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Chris Brown, founder of Myrrh Consulting and Recruiting Services, joins Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo for an in-depth discussion on how to hire and retain employees the right way.

Click Here to Read More

For instance, according to Brown, “I find the kind of passive approach of just putting up an ad and expecting all the right people to apply is not enough today, because there’s a ton of competition.”

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our PC&D Unscripted series.