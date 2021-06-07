 PC&D Unscripted 35: How to Hire Right
PC&D Unscripted 35: How to Hire Right

Video

PC&D Unscripted 35: How to Hire Right

 

Chris Brown, founder of Myrrh Consulting and Recruiting Services, discusses how to hire and retain employees the right way.
In this PC&D Unscripted interview, Chris Brown, founder of Myrrh Consulting and Recruiting Services, joins Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo for an in-depth discussion on how to hire and retain employees the right way.

For instance, according to Brown, “I find the kind of passive approach of just putting up an ad and expecting all the right people to apply is not enough today, because there’s a ton of competition.”

