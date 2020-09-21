Connect with us
0
Advertisement

Video

PC&D Unscripted 7: Leveraging New Tech to Power Wash Club Programs

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Adam Korngold of Washify Services discusses best practices for managing unlimited wash clubs.
Advertisement

The newest PC&D Unscripted video interview features Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Adam Korngold, CEO and founder of Washify Services and Waves Car Wash, discussing best practices in developing and managing a carwash club program.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

For instance, Korngold explains how you should price your services and the mindset you should have about unlimited programs in general.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our new Unscripted series.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Video: PC&D Unscripted Ep. 5: Risk Assessment and Prevention at a Carwash

Video: PC&D Unscripted Ep. 4: The Birth and Evolution of Express Exterior

Video: Newsmakers Ep. 7: True Blue acquires 5 locations

Video: Carwash Connection: Foam advances

Advertisement

on

PC&D Unscripted 7: Leveraging New Tech to Power Wash Club Programs

on

Newsmakers Ep. 10: Motor City Wash Works’ Virtual Charity Drive Update

on

Newsmakers Ep. 9: Mammoth Holdings acquires PitStop Carwash

on

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 6: Events for Women in Carwashing
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Products: IBA payment kiosk

Video: PC&D Unscripted 7: Leveraging New Tech to Power Wash Club Programs

Equipment: Payment technology in the COVID-19 era

Carwash News: Mister acquires 7 Washington locations, builds 1 in Houston

Carwash News: Market Focus: Waterway Express opening new Ohio location

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals
first impression first impression

Starting a Carwash

Site selection and design: The first impression

Carwashers address coronavirus concerns
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car
Connect