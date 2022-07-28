PC&D Unscripted ep. 74: Splash Carwash Adds 26 New Locations

In this edition of Unscripted, Carwash.com’s video interview series that connects you to market leaders, Host Rich DiPaolo sits down with Paul Stagg, president and CEO, and Matt Stagg, CFO, of Splash Carwash.

Paul and Matt join us after the recent headlines of Arkansas-based Splash Carwash’s impressive growth. A recent press release announced 26 new locations in the chain’s headquarter state, and Splash’s leadership discusses this news and other updates in the video above.

On top of recent news, Paul and Matt discuss employee development and relationships and Splash’s relationship to its community.

“We’ll always invest in [employees] and find ways to help them become more well rounded people and give them opportunities to grow,” Matt Stagg says during the interview.

