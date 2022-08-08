PC&D Unscripted ep. 76: 2022 NRCC Preview

Today on Unscripted, we are joined by Dave Ellard and John Shalbey, the co-chairman of NRCC 2022. The 2022 Northeast Regional Carwash Convention is taking place September 19-22 of this year, and the chairmen of the event give us a preview of what to expect at the annual convention in this episode. Shalbey and Ellard discuss scheduling changes, educational event insights and a look into the keynote speaker.

