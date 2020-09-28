PC&D Unscripted Ep. 8: State of the Carwash Market in 2020

The newest PC&D Unscripted video interview features Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Jeff Pavone, founding partner of Amplify Car Wash Advisors and Commercial Plus, discussing the current state of the carwash market.
For instance, Pavone explains how just a few years ago, there were only a couple consolidators in the market, but now there are several, making the carwash industry a hotbed of merger and acquisition activity.
