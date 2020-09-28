PC&D Unscripted Ep. 8: State of the Carwash Market in 2020

The newest PC&D Unscripted video interview features Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Jeff Pavone, founding partner of Amplify Car Wash Advisors and Commercial Plus, discussing the current state of the carwash market.

Click Here to Read More

For instance, Pavone explains how just a few years ago, there were only a couple consolidators in the market, but now there are several, making the carwash industry a hotbed of merger and acquisition activity.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our new PC&D Unscripted series.