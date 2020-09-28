Connect with us
0
Advertisement

Video

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 8: State of the Carwash Market in 2020

 

on

Watch Video Distraction Free

Jeff Pavone of Amplify Car Wash Advisors and Commercial Plus discusses merger and acquisition activity in the industry.
Advertisement

The newest PC&D Unscripted video interview features Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo and Jeff Pavone, founding partner of Amplify Car Wash Advisors and Commercial Plus, discussing the current state of the carwash market.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

For instance, Pavone explains how just a few years ago, there were only a couple consolidators in the market, but now there are several, making the carwash industry a hotbed of merger and acquisition activity.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel to catch all the latest videos, including interviews in our new PC&D Unscripted series.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Video: Newsmakers Ep. 8: SCWA Awards Brian Campbell With The Lifetime Achievement Award

Video: PC&D Unscripted Ep. 5: Risk Assessment and Prevention at a Carwash

Video: PC&D Unscripted Ep. 4: The Birth and Evolution of Express Exterior

Video: Newsmakers Ep. 7: True Blue acquires 5 locations

Advertisement

on

PC&D Unscripted Ep. 8: State of the Carwash Market in 2020

on

PC&D Unscripted 7: Leveraging New Tech to Power Wash Club Programs

on

Newsmakers Ep. 10: Motor City Wash Works’ Virtual Charity Drive Update

on

Newsmakers Ep. 9: Mammoth Holdings acquires PitStop Carwash
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Video: PC&D Unscripted Ep. 8: State of the Carwash Market in 2020

Carwash News: Mister Car Wash opens new Iowa and Texas locations

Carwash News: Carwash brings back haunted tunnel

Carwash News: Carwash employee pinned between vehicles

Carwash News: Market Focus: UNITI expo 2021 postponed to 2022

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals
first impression first impression

Starting a Carwash

Site selection and design: The first impression
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car

Carwashers address coronavirus concerns
Connect