 Pearl Brookpark Car Wash finds home in Rainforest

CLEVELAND — Rainforest Car Wash opens its sixth location at the old Pearl Brookpark Car Wash.

By PCD Staff

CLEVELAND — Rainforest Car Wash announced in a press release the opening of its latest location in the Old Brooklyn area of Cleveland.

Nestled at 5133 Pearl Road in Cleveland, Ohio, this new establishment stands on the hallowed grounds once occupied by Northeast Ohio’s oldest carwash, Pearl Brookpark.

New Rainforest location in Old Brooklyn

Having been a beloved part of the community for decades, Pearl Brookpark Car Wash holds a special place in the hearts of many, according to the company.

Rainforest Car Wash recognizes and appreciates the rich legacy that Pearl Brookpark has left behind.

As a family business, Rainforest takes great pride in welcoming Dan Spencer Sr., the owner of Pearl Brookpark, to share his expertise and passion at the new location.

Reflecting on this exciting new opening, Dan Spencer Sr. exclaimed, “It’s just incredible.”

Dan Spencer Sr. at the new Rainforest Car Wash location.

With the new location, Rainforest Car Wash says it aims to provide both long-time patrons and newcomers with an unforgettable express exterior service that embodies their commitment to exceptional quality and family-friendly fun.

To mark this special occasion, Rainforest is offering $9.99 for the first month of unlimited car washes and free storm washes until June 30.

George Lugo and sons
PANAMA CITY, Fla. — The new site is the second location of its kind to open in Panama City and the 19th active carwash in Florida.
