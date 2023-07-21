Quick Quack celebrates opening in Anderson, California

ANDERSON, Calif. — Quick Quack Car Wash is giving away the top carwash package on every vehicle for 12 days to celebrate opening the doors on a new car wash in Anderson, California, the company announced in a press release.

The new location at 3025 McMurry Dr. is the first of many planned for the greater Redding area and brings the total number of Quick Quack locations in California to 83.

In conjunction with the grand opening, Quick Quack will hold a special fundraiser on Monday, July 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to benefit community volunteer Alan Martin, who needs help to fix or replace his car so that he can continue to help and serve others.

During the fundraiser, customers will be able to preview the carwash prior to the official grand opening and receive the top “Ceramic Duck” wash package for free.

Quick Quack will match donations from customers from the event.

“We have a long history and tradition delighting our customers in many communities all over California, and now we are excited to bring Quick Quack service and convenience to Shasta County,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of Quick Quack Car Wash. “In addition to providing a fast, clean and entertaining carwash experience, our mission is to make a real difference in the lives of our team members, customers and communities.”

Quick Quack Car Wash frequently sponsors local events and athletic programs, including facilitating and contributing to community groups’ fundraising efforts.

Quick Quack is regularly named the favorite or best car wash in the areas where it operates and has been In addition to a big yellow duck named Quackals, Quick Quack Car Wash is best known for its free vacuums and “wash-all-you-want” unlimited carwash memberships starting at only $21.99 per month.