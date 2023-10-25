 Road to AAPEX, Ep. 8: Paving the way for automotive innovation

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Video

Road to AAPEX, Ep. 8: Paving the way for automotive innovation

Watch to see how far automotive innovation has brought us to get to where we are today, and where it might take us tomorrow.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

The innovation of the Lincoln Highway wasn’t just about building roads — it was about putting them on the map. The Wyoming Historical Society notes that the abandoned routes laid down by the Union Pacific railroad from 1867 to 1869 were often the best, and sometimes the only, east-west path available when developing the Lincoln Highway. In fact, staying so close to the rail line meant that the Lincoln Highway had about 100 crossings of train tracks throughout the state.

Related Articles

It’s a reminder that innovation, while billed as new and unique, is often built on what came before — the paths carved by other innovators. While Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician who fixed up a rare Lincoln Blackwood (with the help of the automotive aftermarket), drives across the country via the Lincoln Highway in time for AAPEX 2023, David Sickels, Babcox Media editor, connects with a few of today’s automotive industry innovators and discovers that the more things change, the more they may stay the same.

“EVs are still going to need fluids,” noted John Noal, executive vice president, D-A Lubricant Co. “They need fluid for cooling batteries — removing the heat. They need brake fluid. They’re going to need fluid technology to get more life out of the batteries.

“And while EVs are going to continue to grow, internal combustion engines are going to be a major part of the market — it’s not going away anytime soon,” Noal continued. “The balance we have as manufacturers is to continue to develop technology for the internal combustion engines to make sure that we can meet the demands of fuel economy, emissions and engine reform.”

There’s even innovation in how industry relationships can help companies be successful as they support today’s customers and help them grow into the world of tomorrow.

“We’re working with our customers, and it’s not a transactional relationship. It’s a true partnership,” noted Michael Schwab, president and chief executive officer, Niterra (the new name of NGK Spark Plugs). “We work with them much like we have through the years on spark plugs and sensors in ways that we can apply our technology to components they need for their vehicles.”

Watch the video to see how far automotive innovation has brought us to get to where we are today, and where it might take us tomorrow.

You May Also Like

Video

Road to AAPEX, Ep. 4.1: Shifting vehicle service gears

A good project car brings people together. Driving the rare Lincoln Blackwood into Ohio Technical College turned heads.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

A good project car brings people together. Driving the rare Lincoln Blackwood into Ohio Technical College (OTC) turned heads. And once Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician, and the technicians-in-training at OTC got to pop the hood and slide under it on a creeper to get their hands in it, its service needs raised eyebrows.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
Road to AAPEX, Ep. 3: A Hunt for Rare Parts

Babcox Media’s Joe Keene has tracked down elusive parts, but fixing up a Lincoln Blackwood is on another level.

By PCD Staff
PC&D Unscripted ep. 85: 2023 NRCC chairman Bob Rossini previews educational sessions

Bob Rossini and host Rich DiPaolo discuss the 2023 NRCC Convention and its enhanced educational agenda.

By Rich DiPaolo
Wash Talk Ep. 169: 2023 NRCC chairman Bob Rossini

This insightful conversation is a must-listen for industry professionals eager to learn more about the upcoming NRCC event.

By Rich DiPaolo
Road to AAPEX, Ep. 2: Get to Know the Lincoln Highway

The Lincoln Highway, beginning in NYC and stretching to San Francisco, was the first designed with cars in mind.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Wash Talk Ep. 168: Lending options in the carwash market with Harry Caruso

Determining which type of loan is correct for your business is essential. Harry Caruso of Car Wash Advisory helps carwash owners determine if their company would benefit from an SBA loan and takes us through the process operators need to take to secure one.

By PCD Staff
Road to AAPEX, Ep. 1: Which Road Do We Take?

Babcox Media’s Joe Keene, an ASE-certified technician, received an offer he couldn’t refuse: Find and fix a rare Lincoln Blackwood and drive it down the Lincoln Highway to AAPEX 2023.

By PCD Staff
Wash Talk Ep. 167: Carwash Financing with Eastern Funding

Jon-Michael Tinney discusses how the company offers carwash financing options designed to help carwash operators build successful businesses.

By Brian Ankney
The Lincoln Highway leads to Las Vegas in The Road to AAPEX Season 2

AKRON, Ohio — This year, the spotlight shines on the remarkable 2002 Lincoln Blackwood as it travels on a historic journey along the iconic Lincoln Highway.

By PCD Staff