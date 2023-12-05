 Sgt. Clean Car Wash earns Great Place to Work certification

Sgt. Clean Car Wash earns Great Place to Work certification

UNIONTOWN, Ohio — The certification is a reflection of the high level of employee satisfaction and engagement within the organization.

By PCD Staff

UNIONTOWN, Ohio — Sgt. Clean Car Wash announced in a press release that it has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work  by Great Place to Work Institute.

The company said this prestigious certification is a testament to Sgt. Clean Car Wash’s commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment where employees thrive and contribute to the overall success of the company.

Great Place to Work certification is based on a rigorous assessment of a company’s workplace culture, policies and employee feedback.

Sgt. Clean Car Wash underwent a thorough evaluation, including a comprehensive employee survey that measured key workplace factors such as trust, camaraderie, respect and fairness.

The certification is a reflection of the high level of employee satisfaction and engagement within the organization.

“We are thrilled to receive the Great Place to Work certification, as it validates our ongoing efforts to create a workplace that values and prioritizes the well-being of our team members,” said Brian Krusz, founder. “At Sgt. Clean Car Wash, we believe that a positive work environment is essential for both personal and professional growth. This certification reinforces our commitment to providing a supportive and empowering workplace for our dedicated team.”

Sgt. Clean Car Wash is dedicated to continuous improvement and is committed to implementing the best practices that contribute to a positive workplace culture, the release stated.

The company acknowledges that its success is directly tied to the talent, dedication and enthusiasm of its employees.

The Great Place to Work certification aligns with Sgt. Clean Car Wash’s mission to provide exceptional service to its customers and build lasting relationships within the community.

The company recognizes that a satisfied and engaged workforce is essential to delivering an outstanding customer experience.

