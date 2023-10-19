Spark Car Wash supports local breast cancer foundation

SUMMIT, N.J. — Spark Car Wash announced in a press release its support of Connie Dwyer Breast Cancer Foundation (CDBCF), which provides access to critical breast health services for uninsured and underinsured women in New Jersey.

This October initiative is part of Spark Neighborhood, Spark Car Wash’s ongoing commitment to making a positive impact in the communities it serves.

Customers will have two opportunities to support this local organization at all Spark locations.

Throughout October, they can purchase limited edition pink microfiber towels for $5, with all proceeds going to CDBCF.

Spark will also donate 20% of total sales on Oct. 28 across all locations to the foundation.

Additionally, proceeds from the original purchase of the towels from manufacturer Quick Dry supported Breastcancer.org and Hospice of the Piedmont.

“We are proud to support the Connie Dwyer Breast Cancer Foundation — an impressive organization doing incredible work right here in New Jersey to ensure the most vulnerable women in our region have access to the care they deserve,” says Kacy Erdelyi, VP, marketing, Spark Car Wash. “We know that many of our customers have been touched by breast cancer, and we’re grateful to have a chance to show our support this month.”

A strong commitment to community has been part of the Spark ethos since its founding in 2018, the release stated.

Its partnership with CDBCF is part of Spark Neighborhood, a community outreach program that celebrates and supports the people at the heart of the towns in which Spark operates.