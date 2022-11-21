Spotless Brands appoints George Alexandris for senior leadership position - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. — Spotless Brands recently announced George Alexandris has joined the Senior Leadership Team in the role of senior vice president of development and construction.

Click Here to Read More

With several decades of developmental experience, Alexandris will join the brand’s development team on all managing aspects of major renovation, new construction and development projects from conceptualization through completion.

Alexandris brings to Spotless Brands over 20-plus years of experience in retail development, property acquisitions, entitlements, permitting and construction.

Before starting his career, he graduated from Southern California Institute of Architecture in Los Angeles with a B.A. in Architecture.

He has developed over one million square feet of big-box anchored retail shopping centers and 500-plus build to suite NNN retail projects over the course of his career.