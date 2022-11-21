 Spotless Brands appoints George Alexandris for senior leadership position - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Spotless Brands appoints George Alexandris for senior leadership position

Club Car Wash debuts in Wisconsin

Mister Car Wash opens new location in Texas

Take 5 Car Wash opens 8 renovated sites
Carwash News

Spotless Brands appoints George Alexandris for senior leadership position

 

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. — Spotless Brands recently announced George Alexandris has joined the Senior Leadership Team in the role of senior vice president of development and construction.

With several decades of developmental experience, Alexandris will join the brand’s development team on all managing aspects of major renovation, new construction and development projects from conceptualization through completion. 

Alexandris brings to Spotless Brands over 20-plus years of experience in retail development, property acquisitions, entitlements, permitting and construction.

Before starting his career, he graduated from Southern California Institute of Architecture in Los Angeles with a B.A. in Architecture.

He has developed over one million square feet of big-box anchored retail shopping centers and 500-plus build to suite NNN retail projects over the course of his career.

“Spotless Brands has untapped potential and I’m blessed to be joining the company as a senior leader to contribute to the already impressive developmental growth,” added Alexandris. “I’m inspired by the incredible individuals I’ll be working alongside to bring Spotless’ market-leading carwash services to more communities, and look forward to reaching monumental growth.”

Even more fitting, Alexandris previously worked as vice president of development for Hutton where he was integral in the development and various stages of construction of over 65 express carwash sites under the ModWash banner.

“Spotless Brands is very excited to welcome George to the team as he helps continue to drive the expansion of our organization’s new development and construction activities,” said Russ Reynolds, CEO of Spotless Brands. “Bringing on key leaders like George who are passionate about brand growth and aggressive development is what moves our brand forward, allowing us to be one of the fastest growing and largest carwash platforms in the U.S.”

Alexandris’ efforts to leading Spotless Brand’s development and construction projects to propel the brand into a position of substantial growth will support the company’s current goal of scaling to over 150 locations by the end of 2022. Spotless Car Wash Brands’ portfolio surpassed 135 units across Arizona, Colorado, Oklahoma, Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland via the Cobblestone Auto SpaOkie Express Auto WashUltimate Shine Car Wash and Flagship Carwash brands.

