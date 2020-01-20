Super Car Wash pays $83,000 in back wages

DETROIT — According to www.freep.com , Royal Oak-based Super Car Wash Systems and Holdings was forced to pay $83,741 in back wages and damages to 60 current and former employees following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division.

The department found that the carwash had violated the Fair Labor Standards Act at nine of its 11 locations by paying straight-time rates in cash instead of time-and-a-half rates when employees worked over 40 hours in a week, the article continued.

Super Car Wash also failed to keep accurate records of overtime payments and display required posting, the article noted.

“Employers are encouraged to contact us to better understand their responsibilities so that they can avoid violations like those found in this case,” Timolin Mitchell, Detroit district director for the division, said.

In a statement, Super Car Wash said it has always tried to treat employees fairly, and it has paid the required amount back ahead of schedule, the article added.

“When the issues of overtime pay were raised by the Department of Labor, we fully cooperated in the investigation and took immediate action to bring us in full compliance with the many highly technical federal regulations for overtime pay,” the statement said. “We also agreed to provide our employees with full back pay and even doubled the amount.”

