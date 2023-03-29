Take 5 opens 400th carwash, supports Children's Health - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

CHARLOTTE — Take 5 Car Wash celebrated the grand opening of its 400th carwash, which is located in McKinney, Texas.

Take 5 Car Wash now operates 25 washes in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, according to a press release.

With its new greenfield location, the business has more than doubled its total footprint since being acquired by Driven Brands in August 2020.

In celebration of this milestone, Take 5 Car Wash organized a $28,000 donation to Children’s Health.

Take 5 Car Wash and several of its partners in the McKinney project, 3D Construction, Bear Services, NCS, Perry Construction, Signs Unlimited and Spinoff Construction, each made a $4,000 donation.

Attendees of the 400th site festivities also helped assemble 200 activity bags with Take 5 coloring books and crayons to deliver to Children’s Medical Center Plano.

“Given our significant presence in Dallas-Fort Worth across both our Take 5 Oil Change and Take 5 Car Wash brands, this was a perfect place to open our 400th location,” said John Teddy, president and EVP at Take 5 Car Wash. “We want to be a difference maker in this incredible community, and we are delighted to support Children’s Health and their important mission to make life better for children. We are incredibly thankful to our partners for helping make this happen.”

Take 5 Car Wash’s 400th site is just one of the major milestones for the business this week.

The brand launched its largest giveaway ever and introduced a new mascot, the Take 5 Official Pigeon.

Starting March 28, Take 5 Car Wash is gifting over 60,000 free car washes in select markets to people who claim their cars were dirtied by the Take 5 Official Pigeon.

Anyone can visit Take5.com/Pigeon to track the Take 5 Official Pigeon’s location and submit their claim for a chance at a free carwash in Dallas, Nashville, Denver, Salt Lake City, Memphis, Atlanta, Tampa Bay, Little Rock, Birmingham, New Orleans and Columbus, Ohio.

The newest Take 5 Car Wash is located at 4950 McKinney Ranch Pkwy., McKinney, TX 75070.

An extension of the Take 5 brand, it joins more than 50 Take 5 Oil Change stores in the greater Dallas area.

As with all of Take 5 Car Wash’s sites, the new wash is equipped with Take 5’s proprietary Pro5 five-step process for a professional clean, powered by Armor All Professional wash and wax formulas, including a Ceramic Shield formula with UV Protection exclusive to Take 5 Car Wash.

Customers also have access to Take 5 Car Wash’s complimentary Pro5 Detail Center, with high-power vacuums, Pro5 Amor All Professional Interior Cleaner and Window Cleaner, and microfiber towels.

For more information about Take 5 Car Wash, visit www.take5.com/car-wash.