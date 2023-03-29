 Take 5 opens 400th carwash, supports Children's Health - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Carwash News

Take 5 opens 400th carwash, supports Children’s Health

CHARLOTTE — The retailer joined forces with vendors to donate $28,000 to the Children's Medical Center Foundation.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

CHARLOTTE — Take 5 Car Wash celebrated the grand opening of its 400th carwash, which is located in McKinney, Texas.

Related Articles

Take 5 Car Wash now operates 25 washes in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, according to a press release.

With its new greenfield location, the business has more than doubled its total footprint since being acquired by Driven Brands in August 2020.

In celebration of this milestone, Take 5 Car Wash organized a $28,000 donation to Children’s Health.

Take 5 Car Wash and several of its partners in the McKinney project, 3D Construction, Bear Services, NCS, Perry Construction, Signs Unlimited and Spinoff Construction, each made a $4,000 donation.

Attendees of the 400th site festivities also helped assemble 200 activity bags with Take 5 coloring books and crayons to deliver to Children’s Medical Center Plano.

“Given our significant presence in Dallas-Fort Worth across both our Take 5 Oil Change and Take 5 Car Wash brands, this was a perfect place to open our 400th location,” said John Teddy, president and EVP at Take 5 Car Wash. “We want to be a difference maker in this incredible community, and we are delighted to support Children’s Health and their important mission to make life better for children. We are incredibly thankful to our partners for helping make this happen.”

Take 5 Car Wash’s 400th site is just one of the major milestones for the business this week.

The brand launched its largest giveaway ever and introduced a new mascot, the Take 5 Official Pigeon.

Starting March 28, Take 5 Car Wash is gifting over 60,000 free car washes in select markets to people who claim their cars were dirtied by the Take 5 Official Pigeon.

Anyone can visit Take5.com/Pigeon to track the Take 5 Official Pigeon’s location and submit their claim for a chance at a free carwash in Dallas, Nashville, Denver, Salt Lake City, Memphis, Atlanta, Tampa Bay, Little Rock, Birmingham, New Orleans and Columbus, Ohio.

The newest Take 5 Car Wash is located at 4950 McKinney Ranch Pkwy., McKinney, TX 75070.

An extension of the Take 5 brand, it joins more than 50 Take 5 Oil Change stores in the greater Dallas area.

As with all of Take 5 Car Wash’s sites, the new wash is equipped with Take 5’s proprietary Pro5 five-step process for a professional clean, powered by Armor All Professional wash and wax formulas, including a Ceramic Shield formula with UV Protection exclusive to Take 5 Car Wash.

Customers also have access to Take 5 Car Wash’s complimentary Pro5 Detail Center, with high-power vacuums, Pro5 Amor All Professional Interior Cleaner and Window Cleaner, and microfiber towels.  

For more information about Take 5 Car Wash, visit www.take5.com/car-wash.

You May Also Like

Tidal Wave Auto Spa logo
Carwash News

OPW’s ICS and Rinsed join forces to provide more streamlined services

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The Rinsed software pairs with ICS’ point-of-sale technology to help carwash owners reduce credit card declines.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — OPW Vehicle Wash Solutions’ ICS business announced in a press release its non-exclusive partnership with Rinsed, to create a more streamlined on-boarding process for vehicle wash customers.

Rinsed, a customer relationship management software company for the vehicle wash industry, pairs with ICS’ point-of-sale technology to help carwash owners significantly reduce credit card declines and customer churn, while increasing online sales with forms optimized for every device.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Super Star Car Wash expands into Colorado with first location in Falcon

PHOENIX — Additional locations will open intermittently with express washes in the Colorado Springs and Denver areas.

By PCD Staff
Express Wash Concepts appoints chief development officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Van Bremen brings more than 20 years of experience leading high-performance teams and developing data-driven strategies across multiple industries.

By PCD Staff
WhiteWater Express acquires Bubble King Car Wash

HOUSTON — Bubble King will be rebranded under the WhiteWater Express banner and offer WhiteWater’s signature services.

By PCD Staff
Access Holdings’ Spotless Brands announces $600 million growth capital raise

BALTIMORE — The strategic growth capital investment will support the execution of Spotless Brands’ expansion strategy.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Kleen-Rite acquires vending machine manufacturer Laurel Metal Products

COLUMBIA, Pa. — The move will streamline the process of building and stocking Laurel products.

By PCD Staff
M&A, mergers, acquisitions
Turbo Tint’s Greg Goodman named IFA Franchisee of the Year

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Goodman has been a franchise owner in the Moran Family of Brands system for more than 25 years.

By PCD Staff
Matthews closes four-property express carwash portfolio in Iowa

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Shine Shop Car Wash Portfolio was acquired by Rocket Car Wash, a national chain looking to expand.

By PCD Staff
Magnolia Wash Holdings opens new Whistle Express Car Wash

CANTON, Ga. — The express carwash operator adds to its portfolio of washes in Georgia, bringing its total to 12 locations.

By PCD Staff