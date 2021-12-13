 Tunnel systems for auto dealers
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Tunnel systems for auto dealers

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

December 2021

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

Sponsored by Mark VII

Senior Editor Meagan Kusek discusses the type of tunnel wash systems that can and will be beneficial to auto dealers.

In this video, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek discusses the importance of car cleanliness for automotive dealerships and the type of tunnel wash systems that can and will be beneficial to auto dealers.

“[Mark VII’s] SoftLine Drive-Thru provides the quick throughput auto dealers need. In fact, the Drive-Thru can provide a consistently clean car every 45 seconds,” Kusek said.

To learn about a carwash system that could be beneficial to your dealership, be sure to watch the video above.

To see other PC&D videos, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

Stay tuned for more of Carwash.com’s original videos.

Professional Carwashing & Detailing