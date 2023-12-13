UNC’s Samantha Meza highlighted in Car Wash Convos episode

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — ZIPS Car Wash revealed in a press release its Car Wash Convos episode featuring the first female student-athlete of Season 2, Samantha Meza, senior midfielder on the University of North Carolina women’s soccer team.

Meza is interviewed by former UNC student-athlete Kaitlyn Schmidt, who returns for Season 2 as ZIPS’ host of Car Wash Convos.

Schmidt recently graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill with a bachelor’s degree in media and journalism and takes fans on a fun journey through a ZIPS Car Wash in Holly Springs, North Carolina, to learn a little more about Meza’s off-the-field persona.

“The energy that we were able to capture between Sam and Kaitlyn is contagious and we hope fans feel like they are getting an insider’s glimpse into Sam’s life,” said Rebecca Latacz, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “Our student-athlete selection process is quite rigorous, and we found Sam to be an excellent fit for our brand as her love for life, athletics and academic success are so prevalent in her personality,” she added.

As a junior in 2022, Meza was named United Soccer Coaches Third Team All-America, First Team United Soccer Coaches All-Atlantic Region, First Team All-ACC, and ACC All-Academic Team, all while starting in 15 of the 16 games she played in last season.

This year, Meza and her team made it to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.

“I’m so excited and honored to be part of Car Wash Convos for Season 2,” said Meza. “This series is such a fun approach for me to show my personality in a unique way.”

ZIPS is raising the bar in Season 2 by launching ZIPS Fansgiving Sweepstakes across many of its school sponsorship markets.

ZIPS is selecting winners to receive a Sam Meza signed rally towel, basketball tickets to the UNC Men’s match up against Charleston Southern later this month, tickets to the Jan. 13 game against Syracuse, and ZIPS gift cards.

Twenty winners will be selected in all.

Fans can register to win ZIPS Fansgiving prizes now.

Car Wash Convos will feature three additional student-athletes from the University of North Carolina this academic year with a combined roster of 22 male and female student-athletes representing six universities for Season 2.

ZIPS’ student-athlete roster was secured through a collaboration between LEARFIELD – the media and technology company powering college sports and the universities’ athletics multimedia rights holder – and NIL marketplace leader Opendorse.

Season 1 resulted in more than 4 million impressions and over 2 million video views.

Tar Heel fans win big every week through ZIPS school sponsorship and their TAR HEEL $10 Tuesday offer at participating ZIPS locations.

Customers can receive a weekly discount with wash code 2023 every Tuesday for a $10 Pro Wash at any participating ZIPS Car Wash in North Carolina.