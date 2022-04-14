 Wash Talk ep. 108: Real estate trends with Miracle Real Estate Partners
Wash Talk ep. 108: Real estate trends with Miracle Real Estate Partners

Wash Talk ep. 108: Real estate trends with Miracle Real Estate Partners

 

The CEO of Miracle Real Estate Partners talks carwash selling or buying trends and advice.
Today on Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, we hear from Thomas Coffman, the CEO of Miracle Real Estate Partners. Miracle is an organization working exclusively in the carwash real estate in Nashville, Tennessee, Austin, Texas, Denver, Colorado, and Dallas, Texas.

In the episode, Host Camille Renner and Coffman discuss real estate trends, such as sale leaseback deals, and advice for carwash owners looking to buy or sell.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

