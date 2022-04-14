Wash Talk ep. 108: Real estate trends with Miracle Real Estate Partners

Today on Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, we hear from Thomas Coffman, the CEO of Miracle Real Estate Partners. Miracle is an organization working exclusively in the carwash real estate in Nashville, Tennessee, Austin, Texas, Denver, Colorado, and Dallas, Texas.

Click Here to Read More

In the episode, Host Camille Renner and Coffman discuss real estate trends, such as sale leaseback deals, and advice for carwash owners looking to buy or sell.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.