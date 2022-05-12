 Wash Talk ep. 112: 10,000 members per site with Brink Results
Wash Talk ep. 112: 10,000 members per site with Brink Results

Wash Talk ep. 111: Back in the trade show rhythm

Wash Talk ep. 110: Leadership series — Challenges facing women leaders

Wash Talk ep. 109: Site Insights
Podcasts

Wash Talk ep. 112: 10,000 members per site with Brink Results

 

on

Leadership from a carwash consulting and training company give their insights on reaching membership goals.

Today on Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, we are airing an audio version of the PC&D Unscripted episode with Brink Results titled “10,000 members per site.”

In this Unscripted interview, Associate Publisher — Editorial Rich DiPaolo welcomes three key members of Brink Results leadership team to discuss gaining and maintaining unlimited wash club members. This episode features Steve Gaudreau, president, Patrick Gesuele, corporate vice president, and Jonathan McCrady, senior training consultant of Brink Results, a carwash consulting and training company.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode!

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

In this article:
