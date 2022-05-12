Wash Talk ep. 112: 10,000 members per site with Brink Results

Today on Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, we are airing an audio version of the PC&D Unscripted episode with Brink Results titled “10,000 members per site.”

In this Unscripted interview, Associate Publisher — Editorial Rich DiPaolo welcomes three key members of Brink Results leadership team to discuss gaining and maintaining unlimited wash club members. This episode features Steve Gaudreau, president, Patrick Gesuele, corporate vice president, and Jonathan McCrady, senior training consultant of Brink Results, a carwash consulting and training company.

