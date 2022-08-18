 Wash Talk ep. 126: 2022 NRCC Preview
August 2022

Wash Talk ep. 126: 2022 NRCC Preview

 

The co-chairman of the 2022 Northeast Regional Carwash Convention give us a look into the upcoming event.
As many carwashers, vendors and manufacturers are aware, the 2022 Northeast Regional Carwash Convention is coming up on September 19-21 at the Atlantic City Convention Center. To preview the event, this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast features the co-chairman of the 2022 NRCC, Dave Ellard and John Shalbey.

Dave and John discuss educational breakout sessions surrounding hiring trends, who the keynote speaker is and what they are looking forward to most in this sneak-peak of the NRCC.

For the latest information about the show, visit NRCCshow.com.

Thank you to the Northeast Regional Carwash Convention for making this episode of Wash Talk possible.

Listen to or watch the episode here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Professional Carwashing & Detailing