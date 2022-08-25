Today on Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, we are excited to reintroduce our executive series, where we catch up with execs from leading carwash chains.

This episode features the recently appointed CEO of Magnolia Wash Holdings, Jose Costa.

Magnolia Wash Holdings is a quickly growing brand based out of Charlotte, N.C., that has 67 locations throughout the Southeast. The chain placed #15 on the 2021 Top 50 List, and we are excited to see where they place on this year’s list, which will be released in Dec. 2023.

Listen in to the episode for insights on what has made Magnolia successful this year, including a look into the brand’s acquisition strategy.