In this special executive series episode of Wash Talk: The Car Wash Podcast, we continue learning about the some of the nation’s largest express carwash brands in a discussion with Brett Meinberg, COO of GO Car Wash. Last year, GO ranked as the seventh largest conveyor carwash chain in the U.S. with 90 locations in the 2021 list . After surpassing 100 locations in 2022, it is expected to make a splash in this year’s list.

Tune in to the episode to hear Meinberg’s reflection on what is important to GO Car Wash as well as what is to come for the chain in 2023, including more growth, leadership development and environmental campaigns.

Listen to the episode below or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.