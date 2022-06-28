 Wash Talk ep. 119: Big draw vacuums
Wash Talk ep. 119: Big draw vacuums

Wash Talk ep. 118: Hiring, culture and leadership

Wash Talk ep. 117: Conveyor belts

Wash Talk ep. 116: Successful expansion
Wash Talk ep. 119: Big draw vacuums

Insights on the benefits of modern carwash vacuum technology and design.

Wash Talk ep. 118: Hiring, culture and leadership

A leadership expert shares what he has found success in when recruiting, training and communicating with employees.

Wash Talk ep. 117: Conveyor belts

Belt experts discuss what the future of conveyors will look like in carwashing.

Wash Talk ep. 119: Big draw vacuums

 

Insights on the benefits of modern carwash vacuum technology and design.
An audio reading of the article Big Draw Vacuums from the December 2021 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing, this episode features insights about modern carwash vacuums. Topics discussed includes vacuum branding, installation, curb appeal and more.

For expertise on this topic, Author Rich DiPaolo spoke to Wes Taggart, the vice president of Sonny’s Vacuums by AutoVac.

Read a transcription of this episode here.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

