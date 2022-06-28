Wash Talk ep. 119: Big draw vacuums

An audio reading of the article Big Draw Vacuums from the December 2021 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing, this episode features insights about modern carwash vacuums. Topics discussed includes vacuum branding, installation, curb appeal and more.

For expertise on this topic, Author Rich DiPaolo spoke to Wes Taggart, the vice president of Sonny’s Vacuums by AutoVac.

Read a transcription of this episode here.

