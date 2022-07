Jack Cooney, the CEO of Pink Bird Car Wash, an express brand about to enter the Palm Beach, Florida, market, joins us on Wash Talk to discuss topics surrounding opening a carwash, such as selecting a site, planning a grand opening celebration and everything in between.

