Wash Talk Ep. 147: Are You Considering Selling?

Rich DiPaolo speaks with Harry Caruso of Car Wash Advisory about what carwash operators need to know if they are considering selling their business.

By Rich DiPaolo

On this Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast episode, we discuss what carwash operators need to now if they are considering selling their business with our guest Harry Caruso, founder and CEO of Car Wash Advisory. Harry reviews the many considerations owners should be mindful of and more.

For more information about Car Wash Advisory, visit www.carwashadvisory.com.

Listen to the episode below or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast with Car Wash Advisory’s founder Harry Caruso below.

