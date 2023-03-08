Wash Talk Ep. 147: Are You Considering Selling?

On this Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast episode, we discuss what carwash operators need to now if they are considering selling their business with our guest Harry Caruso, founder and CEO of Car Wash Advisory. Harry reviews the many considerations owners should be mindful of and more.

