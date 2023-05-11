Wash Talk Ep. 154: Saving through a cost segregation study

On this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, our host Rich DiPaolo catches up with Sean Lichterman, consultant for Cost Segregation Services Inc., to discuss ways to maximize a carwash operator’s tax benefits through a cost segregation study.

For more information, contact S[email protected] or call 224-814-3174.

