 Wash Talk Ep. 154: Saving through a cost segregation study

Rich DiPaolo and Sean Lichterman discuss ways to maximize a carwash operator’s tax benefits through a cost segregation study.

By Rich DiPaolo

On this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, our host Rich DiPaolo catches up with Sean Lichterman, consultant for Cost Segregation Services Inc., to discuss ways to maximize a carwash operator’s tax benefits through a cost segregation study.

For more information, contact S[email protected] or call 224-814-3174.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

