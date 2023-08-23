 Wash Talk Ep. 167: Carwash Financing with Jon-Michael Tinney of Eastern Funding

Wash Talk Ep. 167: Carwash Financing with Eastern Funding

Jon-Michael Tinney discusses how the company offers carwash financing options designed to help carwash operators build successful businesses.

By Brian Ankney

Jon-Michael Tinney of Eastern Funding joins PC&D’s Brian Ankney in the Babcox Media studios to discuss how the company offers carwash financing options designed to help carwash operators build successful businesses.

For more information about how Eastern Funding assists carwash owners, click HERE.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

