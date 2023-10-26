 Wash Talk Ep. 174: EWC secures $150 million incremental credit facility

Wash Talk Ep. 174: EWC secures $150 million incremental credit facility

John Roush shares his perspective on what operational excellence means to his business and the current state of the carwash market.

By Rich DiPaolo

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo welcomes John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts (EWC). The discussion focuses on EWC’s recent securing of a $150 million incremental credit facility, led by MidCap Financial, and how these funds will be used.

They delve into the challenges of obtaining financing in the current economic and industry climate and explore whether there’s optimism for the near future. Express Wash Concepts’ simultaneous focus on growth and operational excellence is also a key topic, with Roush sharing his perspective on what operational excellence means to his business.

This episode also touches on the current state of the carwash market, particularly among leading conveyor carwash chains, providing insights into industry performance. The episode concludes by addressing the difficulties of scaling a conveyor carwash chain in 2023 and the reasons behind these challenges.

For more information, visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

