Wash Talk Ep. 177: Logan Lawson of Sensor Dynamix

Discover how Sensor Dynamix's innovative sensors empower carwash owners and operators with real-time insights, enabling them to promptly address any issues that arise.

By Brian Ankney

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Brian Ankney is joined by Logan Lawson, the owner of Sensor Dynamix.

Logan dives into his unique journey, blending his family’s rich carwashing history with a solid technical education to establish Sensor Dynamix.

Discover how Logan’s innovative sensors empower carwash owners and operators with real-time insights, enabling them to promptly address any issues that arise.

“We focus on anything that compromises the customer experience,” he said.

He explains how with his sensors, carwash owners/operators will know instantly if something breaks, so they can instantly respond.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

