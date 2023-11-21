Wash Talk Ep. 178: Stuart Hammerschmidt of Shore Corporation

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Brian Ankney is joined by Stuart Hammerschmidt from Shore Corporation.

Stuart gives an insider’s view on building restoration and the fascinating project involving the cleaning of the U.S. Capitol exterior.

The discussion takes a deep dive into graphene, the super material of the future! Stuart explains what graphene is, how it’s made, and its potential applications in various industries, from electronics to construction. Explore the possibilities and challenges of incorporating graphene into everyday products.

