Wash Talk Ep. 178: Stuart Hammerschmidt of Shore Corporation

Wash Talk Ep. 178: Stuart Hammerschmidt of Shore Corp.

In addition to discussing water reclamation systems, Stuart takes a deep dive into graphene, the super material of the future!

By Brian Ankney
Shore Corporation

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Brian Ankney is joined by Stuart Hammerschmidt from Shore Corporation.

Stuart gives an insider’s view on building restoration and the fascinating project involving the cleaning of the U.S. Capitol exterior.

The discussion takes a deep dive into graphene, the super material of the future! Stuart explains what graphene is, how it’s made, and its potential applications in various industries, from electronics to construction. Explore the possibilities and challenges of incorporating graphene into everyday products.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.

