Wash Talk Ep. 179: WhiteWater Express Car Wash reaches 100 locations

In this episode of Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast, host Rich DiPaolo welcomes Clayton Clark, co-founder and COO of WhiteWater Express Car Wash. The discussion revolves around WhiteWater’s notable achievement of opening its 100th location and covers topics such as WhiteWater’s mission to be a top operator in the carwash market and how it has adapted to changing market conditions over the past two years.

Other questions explore the chain’s expansion in the last 12-24 months, the impacts of market saturation in their current regions, and their interest in building and acquiring in both existing and new markets. The episode concludes by addressing the specific markets that interest WhiteWater and providing information on how potential sellers or investors can connect with the chain.

For more information about WhiteWater Express, visit www.whitewatercw.com.

Listen to the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

Watch the episode above and find more Wash Talk episodes on our YouTube channel.