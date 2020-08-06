Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 31: How to Create a Successful Brand

 

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, spoke with John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts, who discusses some best practices to create a successful carwash brand and how to create a fun theme for the business.

Express Wash Concepts is the parent company of Moo Moo Express Car Wash in Central Ohio, Flying Ace Express Car Wash in Southwest Ohio, Clean Express Auto Wash northeast Ohio.

For more information about his companies, visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

Listen here or subscribe to "Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast" on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

