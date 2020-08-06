Wash Talk Ep. 31: How to Create a Successful Brand

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, spoke with John Roush, CEO of Express Wash Concepts, who discusses some best practices to create a successful carwash brand and how to create a fun theme for the business.

Click Here to Read More

Express Wash Concepts is the parent company of Moo Moo Express Car Wash in Central Ohio, Flying Ace Express Car Wash in Southwest Ohio, Clean Express Auto Wash northeast Ohio.

For more information about his companies, visit www.expresswashconcepts.com.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode!

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.