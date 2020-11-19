Connect with us
0

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 46: A Brief History of American Carwashing

 

on

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “A brief history of American carwashing,” by Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, which was featured in the December 2017 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article takes a brief look at some carwash history, with a focus on the tunnel segment in particular.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In the article, Kusek spoke with industry experts:

  • Bud Abraham, president emeritus of Detail Plus Systems
  • Dan Pecora, the now late, former owner of Erie Brush & Manufacturing
  • Paul Fazio, CEO of SONNY’s The CarWash Factory
  • Kevin Detrick, president of Innovative Control Systems (ICS).

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode!

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 41: Customer Service and Outreach Practices for Self-serves

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 40: Ice, Ice ‘Bayby’

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 39: Hiring and Employee Retention Practices

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 38: Celebrating Women in Carwashing

Advertisement

on

Wash Talk Ep. 46: A Brief History of American Carwashing

on

Wash Talk Ep. 45: Processing in the COVID-19 Era

on

Wash Talk Ep. 44: Causes and Treatments for Micro Scratches

on

Wash Talk Ep. 43: Previewing the Top 50 List
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Carwash News: Market Focus: Towels By Doctor Joe partners with N1 Buying Group

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 46: A Brief History of American Carwashing

Marketing and Advertising: 5 alternative ways to market your new business

Carwash News: Driven Brands Car Wash North America expands in Georgia, Kentucky

Carwash News: Dozens witness man shot, killed while at carwash with wife

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Podcasts

Webinars

Polls

Has your carwash been able to stay open during the coronavirus crisis?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

POPULAR POSTS

Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper. Car decals, sticker, family, jeep, window, rear window, SUV, rear wiper, wiper.

Multi-profit Centers

5 smart ways to apply and remove car decals
microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry, microfiber, towel, towels, laundry, caring for towels, microfiber towels, microfiber washing, washing, microfiber care, hang dry,

Operations and Management

How to properly wash and care for microfiber towels
polishing, buffing, waxing polishing, buffing, waxing

Detailing

The beginner’s guide to buffing a car

UPDATED: Carwash, manufacturer operation changes during COVID-19
Connect