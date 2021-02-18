Connect with us
Wash Talk Ep. 56: Un-risky Business

 

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Un-risky business,” by Steve Turney, which was featured in the December 2020 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses site selection tips that go beyond “location, location, location.”

In this article, Turney spoke with industry experts:

  • Eric Hathaway, chief designer for Modernwash
  • Jason Wray, vice president of sales for Harrell’s Car Wash Systems
  • Robbie Rather, a former banker who owns Fast Freddy’s Car Wash in Kentucky and
  • Timothy Hogue, CEO of Modernwash.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

Wash Talk Ep. 56: Un-risky Business

Wash Talk Ep. 55: Executive Series 1.1 – The Top 5: Mister Car Wash

Wash Talk Ep. 54: Undercarriage Washes and Rust Prevention

Wash Talk Ep. 53: Tips for Setting Detailing Prices
