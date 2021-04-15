Wash Talk Ep. 64: Creating Chemical Safety Zones | Professional Carwashing & Detailing

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Creating chemical safety zones,” by Associate Publisher – Editorial, Rich DiPaolo, which was featured in the August 2020 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses chemical storage and safety tips.

In this article, DiPaolo spoke with the following experts:

Jessica Drangeid, research chemist for Zep Vehicle Care

Rob Johnson, chemist for National Automotive Chemical.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

