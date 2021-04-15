 Wash Talk Ep. 64: Creating Chemical Safety Zones | Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Wash Talk Ep. 64: Creating Chemical Safety Zones

on

Wash Talk Ep. 63: Pandemic and Regulations Management

on

Wash Talk Ep. 62: Spring Carwashing

on

Wash Talk Ep. 61: Executive Series 1.4 – The Top 5: Autobell Car Wash
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 31: Will a National Carwash Brand Emerge? Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 31: Will a National Carwash Brand Emerge?

Newsmakers 19: New WetGo PRO Opens in Pittsburgh Area Video
play

Newsmakers 19: New WetGo PRO Opens in Pittsburgh Area

Current Digital Issue

April 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 64: Creating Chemical Safety Zones

This audio reading of “Creating chemical safety zones” discusses chemical storage and safety tips.

Wash Talk Ep. 63: Pandemic and Regulations Management

Wash Talk Ep. 62: Spring Carwashing

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 64: Creating Chemical Safety Zones

This episode of Wash Talk is an audio reading of the article “Creating chemical safety zones,” by Associate Publisher – Editorial, Rich DiPaolo, which was featured in the August 2020 issue of Professional Carwashing & Detailing. This article discusses chemical storage and safety tips.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In this article, DiPaolo spoke with the following experts:

  • Jessica Drangeid, research chemist for Zep Vehicle Care
  • Rob Johnson, chemist for National Automotive Chemical.

You can read a transcription of this podcast here.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 59: Executive Series 1.3 – The Top 5: ZIPS Car Wash

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 58: 49 Marketing Tricks to Boost Your Business

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 57: Executive Series 1.2 – The Top 5: Driven Brands

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 56: Un-risky Business

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing