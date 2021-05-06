 Wash Talk Ep. 67: FAQs about Selling and Buying Carwashes | Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Video
Search
Podcasts
Digital Edition
Industry Report
Buyer's Guide
Subscribe
Top 50
Connect with us
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

on

Wash Talk Ep. 67: FAQs about Selling and Buying Carwashes

on

Wash Talk Ep. 66: High Carwash IQ

on

Wash Talk Ep. 65: Global Carwash Trends

on

Wash Talk Ep. 64: Creating Chemical Safety Zones
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
play

PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

PC&D Unscripted 33: Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Processes and Equipment Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 33: Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Processes and Equipment

PC&D Unscripted 32: Preparing for the $15 Minimum Wage Video
play

PC&D Unscripted 32: Preparing for the $15 Minimum Wage

Current Digital Issue

May 2021

Digital Edition

Click here to view past issues.

2021 Carwashing Industry Report

Professional Carwashing & Detailing is excited to offer you our research results on the professional carwash industry.

purchase now
Featured Widget Image

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 67: FAQs about Selling and Buying Carwashes

Harry Caruso, founder of Car Wash Advisory, discusses some frequently asked questions about buying and selling carwashes.

Wash Talk Ep. 66: High Carwash IQ

Wash Talk Ep. 65: Global Carwash Trends

Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Podcasts

Wash Talk Ep. 67: FAQs about Selling and Buying Carwashes

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, speaks with Harry Caruso, founder of Car Wash Advisory, to discuss some of the most frequently asked questions he gets about buying and selling carwashes.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

Such questions include, “How long does the buying process take?” and “As a first-time buyer, should I only be interested in the express exterior model?”.

Be sure to like and comment on this episode.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Advertisement
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 62: Spring Carwashing

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 61: Executive Series 1.4 – The Top 5: Autobell Car Wash

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 60: Equipment Money Matters

Podcasts: Wash Talk Ep. 59: Executive Series 1.3 – The Top 5: ZIPS Car Wash

Advertisement
Connect
Professional Carwashing & Detailing