Wash Talk Ep. 7: Success tips from Champion Xpress Car Wash and Dale Shine Car Wash

 

On this episode of Wash Talk, our host, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek, spoke with brothers Derrick Merchant, CEO of 7B Building & Development, and Trey Merchant, CEO of Champion Xpress Car Wash and Dale Shine Car Wash, about what has led Champion Xpress and Dale Shine to become successful. 

Kusek last spoke with Derrick about Champion Xpress Car Wash in the October 2019 issue, and you can read that profile here.

Champion Xpress and Dale Shine are companies based in Lubbock, Texas, with 9 locations across the Southwest and more on the way.

For more information about their companies, visit www.7bdev.com and www.champxpress.com.

Listen here or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

