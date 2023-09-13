 Westborn Car Wash acquires Van Born Auto Wash Car Wash

Westborn Car Wash acquires Van Born Auto Wash Car Wash

DEARBORN, Mich. — This acquisition marks an important milestone for Westborn Car Wash and demonstrates its dedication to growth and excellence within the carwash industry.

By PCD Staff

DEARBORN, Mich. — According to a press release, Westborn Car Wash, located in Dearborn, Michigan, is excited to announce a recent acquisition of Van Born Auto Wash.

Westborn Car Wash has been serving the Dearborn community for over 15 years, providing top-quality carwashing and takes great pride in its commitment to customer satisfaction and the highest standards of cleanliness and professionalism.

In its effort to expand the business and offer exceptional services to a wider audience, the company recently acquired Van Born Auto Wash, an established and well-regarded, local carwash.

This acquisition marks an important milestone for Westborn Car Wash and demonstrates its dedication to growth and excellence within the carwash industry.

According to Ali Turfe, CEO of operations at Westborn, “The addition of Van Born express wash, a high-quality platform, will complement our existing footprint across Dearborn and Dearborn Heights, bolstering our market position while giving our customers and club members an additional convenient location to wash with us. We are excited to welcome these new team members into the Westborn family and look forward to seeing them grow within our organization.”

