WhiteWater Express Car Wash adds 5 new locations

HOUSTON — WhiteWater Express Car Wash successfully added five new locations across the Midwest and Southwest regions, growing to over 80 sites across six states and nine MSAs, according to a press release.

These washes expand WhiteWater’s footprint in Michigan, Ohio and Texas.

This includes new builds in Michigan (Brighton and East Lansing), Ohio (Cincinnati and Hamilton) and the acquisition of Hi-Shine Car Wash in Georgetown, Texas.

“We are extremely excited to continue growing in the Cincinnati, Ohio, market as well as in the greater Detroit and Central Michigan markets. These locations all represent our land and expand model in which we enter a market through an acquisition and densify through both greenfield and acquisition growth,” stated Henry Shine, chief financial officer and head of development at WhiteWater Express.

Each new location will be celebrated with free washes and exclusive membership specials on-site during the grand opening to welcome the community to the wash.