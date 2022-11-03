 WhiteWater Express Car Wash adds 5 new locations
WhiteWater Express Car Wash adds 5 new locations

on

GO Car Wash acquires Superior Car Wash

on

Vehicle Care RockStars unveiled at AAPEX 2022

on

NYSCWA Fall membership meeting a success
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Road to AAPEX: Episode 6

Happy Halloween from United Auto Wash

November 2022

Wash of the Week: Splash N Dash Car Wash

Self service and automatic washes work together at this Oklahoma-based carwash.

Wash of the Week: Gleam Car Wash

Through eco-friendly washes and compassionate hiring practices, this flex-serve stands out.

Wash of the Week: Finish Line Car Wash

Finish Line recently opened its 11th location.

Wash Talk ep. 135: Seasonal carwash concerns

Are you educating your customers on why carwashing is crucial in Autumn?

Wash Talk ep. 134: Meet Car Wash Advisory

The founder of a growing M&A firm discusses his brand.

Wash Talk ep. 133: Meet Apple Growth Partners

Carwash leads from the CPA firm discuss a unique approach to business advisory.

Carwash News

WhiteWater Express Car Wash adds 5 new locations

 

HOUSTON — WhiteWater Express Car Wash successfully added five new locations across the Midwest and Southwest regions, growing to over 80 sites across six states and nine MSAs, according to a press release.

These washes expand WhiteWater’s footprint in Michigan, Ohio and Texas.

This includes new builds in Michigan (Brighton and East Lansing), Ohio (Cincinnati and Hamilton) and the acquisition of Hi-Shine Car Wash in Georgetown, Texas.

“We are extremely excited to continue growing in the Cincinnati, Ohio, market as well as in the greater Detroit and Central Michigan markets. These locations all represent our land and expand model in which we enter a market through an acquisition and densify through both greenfield and acquisition growth,” stated Henry Shine, chief financial officer and head of development at WhiteWater Express.

Each new location will be celebrated with free washes and exclusive membership specials on-site during the grand opening to welcome the community to the wash.

This continued growth will also bring new jobs to the market and opportunities to support employee development.

Each site will have WhiteWater’s signature services, unlimited monthly plans, and complimentary customer amenities like multi-purpose and window cleaner, microfiber towels and more with every wash.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with locations spanning across the Southwest and Midwest, WhiteWater is continuing rapid growth through both greenfield development and acquisitions, with plans to reach 100 locations by the end of 2022.

