 ZIPS Car Wash unveils NIL ‘Car Wash Convos’ - Professional Carwashing & Detailing
ZIPS Car Wash unveils NIL 'Car Wash Convos'

Carwash News

ZIPS Car Wash unveils NIL 'Car Wash Convos'

 

on

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash recently announced the 12 student-athletes to be featured in the inaugural “Car Wash Convos”series — ZIPS’ creative approach to name, image and likeness (NIL), allowing college sports fans to “ride along” for a personality-driven video taking place during the carwash, stated a press release.

Male and female student-athletes from the University of Arkansas®, University of Tennessee®, and University of North Carolina® will give fans a glimpse into their lives off the field, as they are interviewed by a high-profile personality with strong ties to the university.

The first of 12 videos to be revealed is live now and features Jadon Haselwood, University of Arkansas® Razorbacks’ wide receiver.

“Car Wash Convos” will highlight five male and seven female student-athletes proudly wearing their official university gear.

The 12 student-athletes, representing football, basketball and Olympic sports, were sourced by NIL marketplace leader Opendorse on behalf of ZIPS and LEARFIELD, the schools’ athletics multimedia rightsholder which has a national relationship with ZIPS.

“Car Wash Convos” is launching now and will roll out over the course of the athletic year.

“‘Car Wash Convos’ is a great opportunity for Razorback fans to get to know more about my personality off the field, and I’m excited to be included in this partnership alongside such other accomplished athletes,” said Haselwood.

“Launching ‘Car Wash Convos’ and our overall approach to NIL with official school IP, which includes 24 additional episodes to air over the next two years, ties back to our three-year commitment to our sponsorship of these universities, college sports and the loyal fans who follow the lives of these student-athletes,” said Mark Youngworth, chief marketing officer, ZIPS Car Wash. “We feel that introducing fans to the lives of these student-athletes is the optimum approach for overall strength and effectiveness of our campaign, and we’re thrilled to highlight seven female athletes in a year celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX.”

As part of its multi-year, multi-school relationship with LEARFIELD, which was announced in August, ZIPS is now the proud sponsor of six universities — Arkansas, Baylor, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

