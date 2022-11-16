ZIPS Car Wash unveils NIL ‘Car Wash Convos’ - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

PLANO, Texas — ZIPS Car Wash recently announced the 12 student-athletes to be featured in the inaugural “ Car Wash Convos”series — ZIPS’ creative approach to name, image and likeness (NIL), allowing college sports fans to “ride along” for a personality-driven video taking place during the carwash, stated a press release.

Male and female student-athletes from the University of Arkansas®, University of Tennessee®, and University of North Carolina® will give fans a glimpse into their lives off the field, as they are interviewed by a high-profile personality with strong ties to the university.

The first of 12 videos to be revealed is live now and features Jadon Haselwood, University of Arkansas® Razorbacks’ wide receiver.

“Car Wash Convos” will highlight five male and seven female student-athletes proudly wearing their official university gear.

The 12 student-athletes, representing football, basketball and Olympic sports, were sourced by NIL marketplace leader Opendorse on behalf of ZIPS and LEARFIELD, the schools’ athletics multimedia rightsholder which has a national relationship with ZIPS.