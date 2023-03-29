 Are you a SmartOperator?

In this episode, Michael O’Donnell of Smart Solutions discusses how technology is transforming the carwash industry.

By Michael O’Donnell

In this Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast episode, host Rich DiPaolo welcomes Michael O’Donnell, a principal with Smart Solutions (www.smartsolutions.net), an innovative fluid technology company serving the professional carwash industry, specializing in advanced chemistry, technology and service, to discuss how technology is transforming the carwash industry, producing SmartOperators.

Read O’Donnell’s recent article in PC&D’s January 2023 issue HERE. Watch the episode above or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Listen to the episode below or subscribe to “Wash Talk: The Carwash Podcast” on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and Stitcher.

Be sure to check out the video interview of this podcast below.

