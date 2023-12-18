Caliber Car Wash expands to over 50 locations across southern U.S.

ATLANTA — Caliber Car Wash announced in a press release the company is celebrating surpassing 50 operational locations across six states in the southern United States.

Caliber’s strength lies in its unwavering dedication to a superior customer value proposition, exemplified by its unlimited wash membership program and regional density-focused greenfield development strategy, according to the release.

Since December 2021, Caliber has been backed by Percheron Capital, a private equity firm focused on partnering with high-quality essential services businesses, to accelerate its growth trajectory.

The partnership has been instrumental to Caliber’s success – with Percheron’s support, Caliber has tripled the number of open locations, enhanced its leading membership program and amplified a vast new location pipeline across high-quality markets in the southern United States.

“Caliber’s continued organic and new location growth is a direct reflection of our incredible team members who are devoted to providing exceptional service, outstanding quality and convenience to Caliber’s loyal customers,” said Danny York, co-founder and chief executive officer of Caliber. “Our mission has always been to deliver a carwash experience of the highest caliber. We remain focused on extending our industry-leading services through our large greenfield development pipeline to reach even more customers.”