Carwash Connection: Application arches

 

AKRON, Ohio — What makes a good application arch?
AKRON, Ohio — In this week’s video, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo covers how to maintain and inspect your application arches.

For instance, DiPaolo says, “You need to make sure that your solution feed lines are also sized accordingly, because if they’re too small, you won’t be able to get the proper volume of chemical delivered to the application.”

To learn more, be sure to watch the video.

