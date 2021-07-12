Carwash Connection: What is Triple Foam?

In this week’s Carwash Connection video, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo answers some questions about triple foam.

Click Here to Read More

DiPaolo says, “When triple foam was originally introduced to the carwash market, it provided a show for customers, since the application is both colorful and pleasantly scented. While this is still the case today, triple foam applications have evolved to offer various benefits during the washing and rinsing processes.”

To learn more about what triple foam is and does, be sure to watch the video.

You can view previous chemical-related videos below:

To see other videos in our Carwash Connection series, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel here.