 Carwash Connection: What is Triple Foam?
Carwash Connection: What is Triple Foam?

PC&D Unscripted 39: Maximizing a Wash’s Valuation

Carwash Connection: A Look at Ceramics

PC&D Unscripted 38: Mobile Marketing Opportunities
Carwash Connection: What is Triple Foam?

Carwash Connection: What is Triple Foam?

 

Leading triple foams offer soil removal and protection benefits.
In this week’s Carwash Connection video, Associate Publisher – Editorial Rich DiPaolo answers some questions about triple foam.

DiPaolo says, “When triple foam was originally introduced to the carwash market, it provided a show for customers, since the application is both colorful and pleasantly scented. While this is still the case today, triple foam applications have evolved to offer various benefits during the washing and rinsing processes.” 

To learn more about what triple foam is and does, be sure to watch the video.

