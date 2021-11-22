 Carwash Connection: Dryer efficiency
Video

Carwash Connection: Dryer efficiency

 

on

Sponsored by Mark VII

New dryers are energy efficient and can save you money.

In today’s Carwash Connection, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek discusses something carwash operators can easily control — dryer efficency. Outdated drying technology use an unnecessary amount of energy, creating noise pollution and costing operators money.

“New dryers may require less maintenance, and some equipment can even assist in lowering utility costs,” Kusek said.

To learn more about limited dryer noise, be sure to watch the video above.

To see other videos in our Carwash Connection series, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

Stay tuned for more of Carwash.com’s original videos.

