Carwash Connection: Dryer efficiency

In today’s Carwash Connection, Senior Editor Meagan Kusek discusses something carwash operators can easily control — dryer efficency. Outdated drying technology use an unnecessary amount of energy, creating noise pollution and costing operators money.

Click Here to Read More

“New dryers may require less maintenance, and some equipment can even assist in lowering utility costs,” Kusek said.

To learn more about limited dryer noise, be sure to watch the video above.

To see other videos in our Carwash Connection series, be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

Stay tuned for more of Carwash.com’s original videos.