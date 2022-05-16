Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology

Today’s carwash owner/operators may find themselves understaffed with vehicle queues lining up all the way to the street. To handle these issues, today’s point of sale (POS) technology helps carwashes say goodbye to inefficiency and hello to higher profits.

These innovative systems can help owner/operators with everything from tunnel operation to human resources and improving customer communications.

Watch the video above to learn more about how POS technology can help business operations, like accounting, marketing and more, run smoother.

