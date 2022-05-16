 Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology
Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology

Mark VII factory highlights

Mark VII customer testimonial

Carwash Connection: Controller functions
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard
PC&D Unscripted 26: WhiteWater Express Car Wash’s Leadership Standard

Clayton Clark, Miron Briley and Richard Terry from WhiteWater Express Car Wash discuss leadership, respect and communication's impact on employee productivity and morale.

Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology Video
Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology

Mark VII factory highlights Video
Mark VII factory highlights

Carwash Connection: Point of sale technology

 

on

From integrating with the wash tunnel to collecting data on member habits, modern POS systems help washes stay profitable.

Today’s carwash owner/operators may find themselves understaffed with vehicle queues lining up all the way to the street. To handle these issues, today’s point of sale (POS) technology helps carwashes say goodbye to inefficiency and hello to higher profits.

These innovative systems can help owner/operators with everything from tunnel operation to human resources and improving customer communications.

Watch the video above to learn more about how POS technology can help business operations, like accounting, marketing and more, run smoother.

Professional Carwashing & Detailing