Champion Xpress Carwash opens 6 new greenfield locations - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Champion Xpress Carwash opens 6 new greenfield locations

LUBBOCK, Texas — These new locations bring Champion Xpress Carwash to 27 total operating stores across Colorado, New Mexico, Iowa, etc.

By PCD Staff

LUBBOCK, Texas — Champion Xpress Carwash announced in a press release the grand openings of six new greenfield locations in quarter one of 2023.

The new washes in Ottumwa, Iowa; Taos, New Mexico; Grand Junction, Colorado; Albuquerque, New Mexico; El Paso, Texas; and Santa Fe, New Mexico, kick off a busy year of growth for Champion Xpress Carwash, a family-owned and -operated automated tunnel carwash company.

“We have set a strong goal for Champion Xpress to double in size through greenfield development during 2023,” said Michael Murry, CEO. “Along with our partner, 7B Building and Development, we are excited to tackle this challenge. 7B Building and Development has been integral to our success by providing expertise in real estate, development and construction.”

With a core value of “community,” Champion Xpress said it prioritizes partnering with local organizations such as high school athletic departments and the UNM Children’s Hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

“Efforts like our Car Washes for Kids Initiative with UNM Children’s Hospital are a key priority for Champion Xpress,” Murry said. “We are blessed to have the opportunity to expand our services, and it is exceedingly important to our mission that we give back to the communities that give so much to us.”

