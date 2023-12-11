Clean Express continues Greater Pittsburgh expansion

PITTSBURGH — Clean Express Auto Wash announced in a press release the opening of its newest location at 201 Mt. Nebo Rd. in Pittsburgh.

With the addition of Mt. Nebo, Clean Express now operates seven locations throughout Pittsburgh and surrounding areas including Allison Park, East McKeesport, New Kensington, Pleasant Hills, Washington and West Mifflin.

Three additional Pittsburgh area locations including Southside, Brentwood/Whitehall and Irwin are scheduled to open by spring 2024.

“Throughout the past two years we have remained committed to responsible expansion and are grateful that the Pittsburgh community continues to support our efforts to not only provide the highest quality wash experience, but truly make a difference in our communities through our philanthropic CleanCares initiatives,” said John Roush, Clean Express Auto Wash founder and Express Wash Concepts chief executive officer.

From Dec. 15-24, 2023, the Mt. Nebo Clean Express will celebrate by offering all customers a free Cleanest-Ultra wash ($24 value).

In addition, for every new customer that joins the Clean Express Unlimited Wash Club, $10 will be donated to Crisis Center North to help support their mission of empowering victims of domestic violence and cultivating attitudes and community behaviors that break the cycle of violence.

Clean Express Auto Wash announced its expansion into the Pittsburgh market in late July 2021.

Part of the Express Wash Concepts family of award-winning express carwash locations, Clean Express currently operates more than 25 locations throughout Pittsburgh, Greater Cleveland, Toledo and Detroit.