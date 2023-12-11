 Clean Express continues Greater Pittsburgh expansion

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Carwash.com
Helping carwash owners and operators manage and grow a thriving business
Carwash News

Clean Express continues Greater Pittsburgh expansion

PITTSBURGH — With the addition of Mt. Nebo, Clean Express now operates seven locations throughout Pittsburgh and surrounding areas.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

PITTSBURGH — Clean Express Auto Wash announced in a press release the opening of its newest location at 201 Mt. Nebo Rd. in Pittsburgh.

Related Articles

With the addition of Mt. Nebo, Clean Express now operates seven locations throughout Pittsburgh and surrounding areas including Allison Park, East McKeesport, New Kensington, Pleasant Hills, Washington and West Mifflin.

Three additional Pittsburgh area locations including Southside, Brentwood/Whitehall and Irwin are scheduled to open by spring 2024.

“Throughout the past two years we have remained committed to responsible expansion and are grateful that the Pittsburgh community continues to support our efforts to not only provide the highest quality wash experience, but truly make a difference in our communities through our philanthropic CleanCares initiatives,” said John Roush, Clean Express Auto Wash founder and Express Wash Concepts chief executive officer.

From Dec. 15-24, 2023, the Mt. Nebo Clean Express will celebrate by offering all customers a free Cleanest-Ultra wash ($24 value).

In addition, for every new customer that joins the Clean Express Unlimited Wash Club, $10 will be donated to Crisis Center North to help support their mission of empowering victims of domestic violence and cultivating attitudes and community behaviors that break the cycle of violence.

Clean Express Auto Wash announced its expansion into the Pittsburgh market in late July 2021.

Part of the Express Wash Concepts family of award-winning express carwash locations, Clean Express currently operates more than 25 locations throughout Pittsburgh, Greater Cleveland, Toledo and Detroit.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

Quick Quack acts quick to save streak

PROVO, Utah — The leading conveyor carwash chain stepped up to save a fan’s attendance streak.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

PROVO, Utah — BYU football superfan Jonathan Hokanson has attended every BYU football game — home or away — since 2021, according to a news story from KSL Sports.

Hokanson, decked out head to toe in BYU swag, follows the Cougars and dedicates his travels to his Grandpa Fred, who passed away in 2021 and was a huge BYU football fan.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Memphis Tigers’ Joel Williams in ZIPS’s Car Wash Convos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This is the first of four episodes to feature Memphis Tiger student-athletes and highlights Williams’s life off the field.

By PCD Staff
In this episode of Car Wash Convos, Joel Williams joins host Sydney Neely in the ZIPS Car Wash tunnel. They’re talking Louisiana slang, dream cars, how Joel makes his gumbo and more!
Mammoth Holdings refinances to scale platform, drive growth

DALLAS — The financing will help Mammoth achieve its goal of reaching 500 sites across the country.

By PCD Staff
Matthews closes $8m land sale of future mixed-use development project

LOS ANGELES — The former carwash site was sold as a redevelopment opportunity zoned for mixed-use.

By PCD Staff
ZIPS Car Wash welcomes new chief marketing officer

PLANO, Texas — Rebecca Latacz will be responsible for brand and promotional strategy, and helping the chain expand its digital and membership platforms.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Driven Brands reports third quarter results

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Revenue increased 12% powered by 6% same-store sales growth and 6% net store growth.

By PCD Staff
Season 2 of ZIPS’s Car Wash Convos launches

PLANO, Texas — Episode 1, now on YouTube, features Ja’Tavion Sanders of the Texas Longhorns.

By PCD Staff
Arcadian Services acquires CBC Distributing

FLORENCE, Ala. — CBC’s facility becomes part of the Arcadian distribution network, allowing for increased product inventories as well as geographical reach.

By PCD Staff
MILES Auto Spa distributes discount cards to benefit Williamson Health

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Community members to receive discounts on carwashes, portion of proceeds to support local healthcare system.

By PCD Staff