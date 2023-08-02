El Car Wash launches neurodivergent hiring program

MIAMI — El Car Wash announced in a press release that the company has launched its Neurodivergent Hiring Program in partnership with The de Moya Foundation, with one goal in mind: to lead the way in innovation and workplace community.

As an official employer partner of The de Moya Foundation, El Car Wash is committed to creating employment opportunities for young adults with unique abilities.

“I’m proud of what we will be able to accomplish together with The de Moya Foundation. Valuing people and providing them with fulfilling careers and a deep commitment to our local community are core pillars of our culture,” Jia Kruger, director of People & Culture at El Car Wash, said.

“El Car Wash isn’t just a carwash company, we’re a community of hundreds of employees and more than 160,000 members. We believe in being the best at what we do both operationally, and in raising the bar for a new standard of workplace culture. It’s not just feel good, drive clean (one of our newer company catchphrases); it’s do good, drive clean,” Carly Klein, director of marketing at El Car Wash, said.

El Car Wash has over 30 operating stores, across various Florida markets, including Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Brevard County.

El Car Wash’s operating locations, in conjunction with its sites under development, will expand the company’s footprint to over 60 locations in the coming months.