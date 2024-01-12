Gleam Car Wash Opens Second Location, Raises $5K for Children’s Hospital

AURORA, Colo. — Gleam Car Wash has announced in a press release the opening of its second location, an express exterior coupled with a full detail shop, in Aurora, Colorado.

The wash is located just one mile east of one of the largest economic revenue generators in the state, the massive tri-hospital complex including The University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, the VA and Children’s Hospital Colorado, the release stated.

Gleam celebrated its success by offering free carwashes and collecting donations for Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Gleam washed thousands of cars and raised nearly $5,000 for Project Search, a job readiness program at Children’s that helps prepare young adults with cognitive and physical disabilities for work.

Gleam donated $5,000 for Project Search of Children’s Hospital Colorado. The Bubble Car was debuted during the grand opening. Photo courtesy of Gleam Car Wash’s Facebook page.

Two years ago, Gleam’s flagship location hired nearly half the graduating class.

This year, Gleam rounded up for a full $5,000 donation, which comprises 25% of the program’s $20,000 annual operating budget.

Gleam also debuted its one-of-a-kind “Bubble Car,” a used Nissan Leaf — in keeping with Gleam’s mission to remain one of the greenest carwashes in the country — now sheathed in an iridescent wrap and covered in acrylic bubbles.

The company said this traffic-stopping, joyous vehicle is being used to create brand awareness and loyalty, as well as to promote the company’s streamlined and transparent approach to detailing vehicles.

Gleam II’s 140-foot tunnel features Sonny’s equipment, was financed by the team at Encore Bank and built by ColoCorp.

Elijah Williams acted as Gleam II’s owner’s rep.

Owner Emilie Baratta said he is very proud of the outcome and the wash is already a neighborhood favorite.