Greenhill Car Wash opens new location in Wilmington - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Wilmington, Del. — According to a company press release, Greenhill Car Wash is pleased to announce the opening of its fifth location in Delaware.

Located at 4024 Concord Pike in Wilmington, the new location is adjacent to Wawa, CVS and The Jewish Community Center, off Garden of Eden Rd.

This is Greenhill’s second “ground-up” carwash development, and Greenhill had the assistance of several local contractors, engineers and architects in the facility’s design and construction.

Greenhill’s new location features state-of-the-industry equipment including license plate recognition for club members, a “Dry and Shine” machine to provide a supreme cleaning of the vehicle exterior and free vacuums for carwash customers.

Club members of Greenhill’s full-serve locations in Middletown and Wilmington will be able to use their membership at the new location, at no additional cost.

Like all of Greenhill’s other locations, there are two self-serve bays for “do-it-yourself” customers and the new location uses recycled water and environmentally friendly chemicals. The new wash location will be open seven days a week and is led by a six-year veteran manager and a staff of 10 to 12 employees year-round.