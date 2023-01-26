 Greenhill Car Wash opens new location in Wilmington - Professional Carwashing & Detailing

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Professional Carwashing & Detailing
Serving car care owners and operators
Carwash News

Greenhill Car Wash opens new location in Wilmington

Wilmington, Del. — The new wash location will be open seven days a week and is led by a six-year veteran manager.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

Wilmington, Del. — According to a company press release, Greenhill Car Wash is pleased to announce the opening of its fifth location in Delaware. 

Related Articles

Located at 4024 Concord Pike in Wilmington, the new location is adjacent to Wawa, CVS and The Jewish Community Center, off Garden of Eden Rd. 

This is Greenhill’s second “ground-up” carwash development, and Greenhill had the assistance of several local contractors, engineers and architects in the facility’s design and construction.

Greenhill’s new location features state-of-the-industry equipment including license plate recognition for club members, a “Dry and Shine” machine to provide a supreme cleaning of the vehicle exterior and free vacuums for carwash customers. 

Club members of Greenhill’s full-serve locations in Middletown and Wilmington will be able to use their membership at the new location, at no additional cost.  

Like all of Greenhill’s other locations, there are two self-serve bays for “do-it-yourself” customers and the new location uses recycled water and environmentally friendly chemicals. The new wash location will be open seven days a week and is led by a six-year veteran manager and a staff of 10 to 12 employees year-round.

You May Also Like

Carwash News

B+E helps buyer quickly close on $22M worth of carwash assets

NEW YORK — B+E helped to find and secure four new washing properties, closing on them before the end of 2022.

Avatar
By PCD Staff

NEW YORK — B+E, a brokerage and technology platform for net lease real estate, announced the sale of four carwash assets located in Florida and Texas for $22,051,281, according to a press release. 

The brokerage managed all aspects of the buy side transactions for a first-time net lease buyer.

Read Full Article

More Carwash News Posts
Autobell debuts in Greenville, S.C., market with three locations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Autobell Car Wash introduces three new washing locations to Greenville, Greer and Simpsonville.

By PCD Staff
Automotive Lift Institute unveils new Lifting Points Guide

CORTLAND, N.Y. — Electronic guide makes it easy to find OEM lifting point information.

By PCD Staff
Deltic Wash Force announces opening of ‘one-of-a-kind’ wash

BARRIE, Ontario, Canada — Klassic Car Wash offers both soft-touch and touch-free wash experiences.

By PCD Staff
Garnett Station Partners recapitalizes Flagstop Car Wash

NEW YORK — The partnership is providing growth capital for continued regional expansion.

By PCD Staff

Other Posts

Magnolia Wash Holdings acquires Blue Water Express Wash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The express carwash operator commemorates the three new locations in Tallahassee with a ribbon-cutting event and special promos.

By PCD Staff
Wash Talk Ep. 144: The State of Carwash Operator M&A in 2023

Are mergers and acquisitions still going to be hot?

By PCD Staff
Tidal Wave Auto Spa celebrates new opening in South Carolina

THOMASTON, Ga. — The company opens its 13th location in the state.

By PCD Staff
Tommy’s Express Car Wash named No. 1 Smartest-Growing Franchise

HOLLAND, Mich. — The brand has its foot on the gas to open 60-120 carwashes per year.

By PCD Staff