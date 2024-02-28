Heath Pomerantz Joins Wow Carwash as COO

LAS VEGAS — Wow Carwash has announced in a press release that Heath Pomerantz has joined the firm as chief operating officer.

In this role, Pomerantz will leverage his industry expertise to help develop and execute strategic operational initiatives aimed at increasing efficiency, bolstering offerings and supercharging customer loyalty, the release stated.

“We’re ecstatic to have Mr. Pomerantz join Wow as our COO. His deep bench of experience in the carwash industry, specifically in scaling businesses and optimizing workflows, will be invaluable to us as we look to maximize efficiencies and build upon our recent successes to find further growth opportunities,” said Wow co-founder and co-CEO Scott Wainwright.

Pomerantz is a carwash industry veteran, working in nearly every aspect of the business — from operations and sales to manufacturing and distribution — for nearly three decades, the company noted.

Most recently, he served as the chief development officer for GO Car Wash, where he led the expansion of the company’s footprint.

Prior to his role at GO, Pomerantz was the director of sales at Diamond Shine Inc., for the Western United States and Canada.

Commenting on his new role, Pomerantz added, “Wow’s preeminence in the Las Vegas carwash market is a testament to Todd and Scott’s outstanding leadership and their impactful engagements with the local community. I am excited to join such a successful and rapidly growing business and contribute my diverse industry experience as we continue exploring new ways to provide best-in-class carwash services to our guests.”

February has been an exciting month as Wow opened its 12th location and has five additional locations set to open this year, as well as another eight in early-stage development in the Las Vegas market. Last month, Wow also rolled out the Wow MAX package, a premium package that features graphene sealant technology, the latest shine, shield and protectant innovation in the industry, demonstrating Wow’s commitment to using smart technology to effectively serve its guests.